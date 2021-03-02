OFCCP Strikes Trump-Era 'Focused Reviews'

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog on Tuesday canceled a Trump administration directive that allowed the agency to evaluate contractors for compliance with specific legal authorities governing anti-discrimination practices. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said it will rescind plans for 1,750 so-called focused reviews announced in September, which targeted practices for promotions, reasonable accommodations and workers with disabilities. The 2018 directive had also allowed the OFCCP to conduct the on-site focused reviews for contractors' policies for veterans. The now-sacked focused reviews leaned on Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS