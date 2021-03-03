UK Guarantor Loans Shoot Up Financial Complaints List

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 5:28 PM GMT) -- The Financial Ombudsman Service has said that it handled more complaints about loans that people could not afford to repay than about any other financial product in the fourth quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to play havoc with household finances. New figures published on Tuesday by the service show that it received approximately 72,500 new complaints between October and December. Just over 10,000 of the complaints were about guarantor loans, lending arrangements in which a friend or relative agrees to repay the borrower's debt if they are unable to do so. Complaints about guarantor loans overtook those about...

