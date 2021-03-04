Cuba's €72M Debt Fair Game For Lawsuit, Fund Says

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 7:00 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for an investment fund on Thursday defended its decision to sue Cuba for €72 million ($86 million) in unpaid sovereign debt at a hearing in London, arguing it's not a "vulture fund" aggressively pursuing the country over decades-old loans. Richard Waller QC, counsel for the Cayman Islands-based fund CRF I Ltd., hit back at the country's accusations that it was unfairly proceeding with litigation connected to Cuba's outstanding debt. The fund is suing Cuba and the Banco Central de Cuba to collect two unpaid loans made to the central bank in the 1980s, when the communist country was run by former...

