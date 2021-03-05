Gov't Freezes Pension Regulator's Budget As It Hikes Levy

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 9:33 PM GMT) -- The British government said it would freeze for the next year the operating budget of the U.K.'s pension watchdog and complaints bodies, even as it plans to hike a levy on schemes by £60.8 million over the next three years. The Department for Work and Pensions said Thursday that without the changes it would be faced with a £230 million budget deficit for its three regulatory bodies by the end of 2024. The levy finances the work of the Pensions Regulator, the Pensions Ombudsman, and the Money and Pensions Service, and is paid by trustees of workplace and personal pension schemes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS