​Postmates Steers Couriers' Wage, Benefits Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A group of Postmates couriers must arbitrate their proposed wage and benefits class action, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Thursday, saying that a recent First Circuit decision that freed local Amazon drivers from arbitration doesn't apply to the Uber Inc.-owned delivery giant. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said workers Damon Immediato, Stephen Levine and Eric Wickberg can't escape a signed provision requiring the American Arbitration Association to individually hear claims that Postmates misclassified them as independent contractors to avoid providing minimum wages, expense reimbursements and paid sick leave. Judge Stearns found that Postmates' "fleet agreement," which the couriers all signed...

