ICE Creates Additional Review Process For Detainees

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday a new review process for immigrants and their advocates to challenge detentions and other actions as part of its effort to create a system that treats people "humanely" and allows for more open "lines of communication." The agency said the ICE Case Review process will create another option for immigrants and noncitizens to pursue if they believe their case does not match ICE's priorities and allow an opportunity to have their case reviewed beyond the local level. "ICE remains dedicated to providing multiple lines of communication for noncitizens or their representatives, to discuss individual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS