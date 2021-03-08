Barclays Aims To Toss Latest Interest Rate Hedge Suit

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 7:17 PM GMT) -- Barclays Bank PLC urged a London judge on Monday to toss the latest lawsuit from two property development companies over alleged losses from interest rate hedging products the bank sold, calling it "unjustified harassment." Counsel for the bank told Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, that the litigation between Barclays and the claimants — Elite Property Holdings Ltd. and Decolace Properties Ltd. — has a long history. This is the third suit before the court from the bank's former loan clients, Barclays' attorney Rupert Allen of Fountain Court Chambers said. The developers have accused the bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS