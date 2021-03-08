Fraud Lawsuit Belongs In Russia, Ex-Bank Bosses Say

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 5:03 PM GMT) -- The former bosses of two major Russian banks urged a judge on Monday to dismiss the lenders' lawsuit accusing them of major loan fraud, arguing that the English courts do not have jurisdiction to hear the case. Lawyers for Mikhail Shishkhanov, Evgeny Dankevich, and Vadim Belyaev asked a judge at the High Court to set aside an order allowing PJSC National Bank Trust and PJSC Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation to serve claims on them in connection with the fraud lawsuit brought by the lenders. The two banks have accused the men of helping former Otkritie co-owner Boris Mints and his three sons...

