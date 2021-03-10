Congressional Probe Considerations For Texas Energy Cos.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Congress is gearing up to pronounce judgment on energy-related companies in Texas. In mid-February, two severe winter storms swept across parts of the South and the Ohio Valley. Over 5 million Americans lost power as a result of the winter blitz, with nearly 4.3 million homes and businesses in Texas suffering from intermittent outages.[1] By Feb. 16, according to Time magazine, a total of "45 gigawatts ... were offline, with 28 gigawatts from thermal sources and 18 gigawatts from renewable sources."[2] The combination of cold weather, rolling blackouts implemented by grid operators to reduce strain on the electrical system,[3] food shortages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS