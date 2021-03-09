Reed Smith Guides £110M Pension Deal For UK Aviation Body

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 2:36 PM GMT) -- A retirement scheme for employees of the regulatory body for the British civil aviation industry has insured £110 million ($153 million) of pension liabilities with Legal & General, the insurer said on Tuesday. The buy-in transaction, which guards against the risk that members of the retirement plan will live longer than expected, follows a string of similar deals for the Civil Aviation Authority Pension Scheme, in which a total of £1.8 billion of liabilities has been insured. Some £54 billion in pensions deals were carried out in 2020, the highest ever in Britain, as companies with defined benefit schemes acted to pass...

