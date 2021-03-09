'Capacity Crunch' As Deadline Looms For Pension Tenders

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 1:02 PM GMT) -- A pensions consultant has warned of a potential "capacity crunch" as more than one in three trustees are planning to review their arrangements with investment managers, ahead of a regulatory deadline in June for re-tendering contracts. Hymans Robertson said on Monday that 38% of pension scheme trustees are reviewing their appointed fiduciary managers or are planning to "test the market" for alternative providers in the coming months. The London-based company warned that there could be a potential stampede as retirement schemes seek to renegotiate contracts before a deadline set by the Competition and Markets Authority. The antitrust watchdog is concerned that many...

