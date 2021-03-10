Duane Morris Adds Two Attys In New Dallas Office

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP welcomed a new partner and senior counsel in Dallas, marking the first expansion of the office since it opened last month. The firm announced on Tuesday that it would be adding John S. Polzer as a partner to its trial practice group in Dallas and Jason E. Boatright as a special counsel based in both Dallas and Austin. Both Polzer and Boatright come from Cantey Hanger LLP. Before entering private practice in 2019, Boatright spent much of his career in the public sector, most recently as a justice on Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals. He also worked as a...

