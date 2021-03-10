Hard-Hit Young Adults Used As Money Mules, Bankers Warn

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 4:02 PM GMT) -- Criminals are using young adults left cash-strapped by the pandemic to launder dirty cash through their personal bank accounts, according to a banking industry group and a fraud prevention agency. Research carried out by the agency, Cifas, shows that approximately 17,000 cases of suspected activity involving so-called money mules aged 21 to 30 were recorded last year, a 5% increase on 2019, UK Finance said on Tuesday. The mules transfer illegally acquired funds. This age bracket accounted for 42% of activity among the mules in 2020, the financial services trade body said. They were among the people hit hardest by the economic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS