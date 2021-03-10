NY Mall Must Face Injury Suit From Panicked Customer

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel ruled Wednesday that Roosevelt Field Mall couldn't escape a suit from a man who was allegedly injured when a panic ensued after glass perfume bottles shattered on the floor and shoppers mistook the sound for gunshots. Security guards at Macy's at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, on Dec. 24, 2013, tried to apprehend Aaron Darby for allegedly attempting to shoplift a belt, according to court records. During the struggle, glass perfume bottles were knocked over and shattered on the floor, according to the suit. Other shoppers mistook the sound for gunshots, and began...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS