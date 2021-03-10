Seattle Jury Clears Manufacturer In Asbestos Zoom Trial

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A nonunanimous Washington state court jury on Wednesday cleared a boiler insulation maker of liability in a suit brought by a mesothelioma-stricken former shipyard worker who sought $27 million from the manufacturer. Plaintiff Cliff Little had argued that manufacturer Pryor Giggey Co. sent asbestos-containing insulation to the Navy for ship overhauls at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, claiming that it owed him compensation for the cancer he developed after working for years as a boilermaker there. The Seattle jury answered only one question: "Do you find by a preponderance of the evidence that plaintiff Cliff Little was exposed to asbestos from P-G...

