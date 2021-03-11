Fines Of Up To £1M For Breaching New UK Sanctions Rules

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 2:12 PM GMT) -- Britain's sanctions watchdog has said it will fine individuals or companies up to £1 million ($1.4 million) or half the value of a transaction that breaches government-enforced financial restrictions on another state or person. The Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation published guidance on Wednesday explaining the types of sanctions it can deploy, the punishment it metes out and how it will handle cases when the new rules come into effect on April 1. The watchdog said it will be "fair and proportionate" in the way it hands out fines. The statutory maximum penalty it can impose will be £1 million, or 50% of...

