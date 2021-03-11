Volterra Fietta To Advise Myanmar Parliamentary Committee

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Myanmar parliamentary committee has tapped public international law boutique Volterra Fietta to represent it as it pursues international legal proceedings against the military regime that assumed power in a coup d'état last month. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw said Thursday that its legal team will be led by Robert Volterra and Alvaro Nistal, both of whom have extensive public international law experience. Volterra's practice includes international humanitarian law, the laws of war, international criminal law, boundaries and territorial integrity. Nistal, meanwhile, has experience advising countries and victims in human rights proceedings and has provided legal advice in proceedings before the...

