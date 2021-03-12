Biden Picks EEOC Veteran For Acting General Counsel Role

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that President Joe Biden had designated longtime lawyer Gwendolyn Young Reams as the agency's acting general counsel, filling the vacancy he recently created by firing Trump appointee Sharon Fast Gustafson. Reams has held numerous high-profile legal positions at the EEOC since she joined the agency in 1972, including most recently overseeing the litigation work done by the agency's nationwide network of field offices, the commission said in a statement announcing her appointment. "I am honored to be chosen to lead the talented and dedicated staff of the Office of General Counsel until a...

