BREAKING: Senate Backs Tai As First Woman Of Color For Top Trade Post

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed Katherine Tai as the next U.S. trade representative, installing the former congressional attorney as the first woman of color to be the nation's top trade official. Tai sailed to confirmation with a 98-0 vote that reflected broad bipartisan support from business and labor advocates alike. Throughout the confirmation process, Tai vowed to implement a more "worker-centric" trade policy that prioritizes enforcement of labor and environmental rules, a forceful approach toward China and collaboration with allies. "Ms. Tai will play a crucial role in enforcing existing trade deals and making sure that American workers, businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS