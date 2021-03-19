Kelley Drye Adds TCPA Class Action Veteran In LA

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP added an experienced class action attorney with a specialty in Telephone Consumer Protection Act suits to its litigation practice in Los Angeles, the firm announced. Becca Wahlquist started at Kelley Drye on March 15 after spending the last six years working at Snell & Wilmer LLP. Wahlquist told Law360 on Friday she chose to join the firm after having a positive experience working a case with consumer class action co-chair Lauri Mazzuchetti, to go along with Kelley Drye's expertise in the litigation field. "I got to know her and some of her team very well and...

