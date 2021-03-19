Gov't Eyes Profit As Measure For Mismanaged Pension Plans

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government is proposing new powers for Britain's retirement savings watchdog to punish companies for actions detrimental to the profitability of workplace pension schemes. The Department for Work and Pensions has published a consultation over how the new powers for the Pensions Regulator would work in practice. The regulator is set to get an expanded role under the Pension Schemes Act, passed last month by Parliament, allowing it to better hold companies to account for actions or failures that harm workplace saving schemes. The DWP set out a range of options on Thursday in its consultation on what measures the...

