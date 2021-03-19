Pro Say: The Hidden Evidence Scandal That Rocked SDNY

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Southern District of New York was rocked last year by a scandal involving the mishandling of crucial evidence by federal prosecutors who then repeatedly misled the court about the incident. This Week Ep. 192: The Hidden Evidence Scandal That Rocked SDNY Your browser does not support the audio element. The saga was laid bare in recently unsealed court documents, and Law360 senior reporter Jack Queen joins us this week to talk about the scandal and what it means for the nation's premier U.S. attorney's office. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS