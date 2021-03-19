Outdoor Gear Seller Can Keep Row With Payroll Co. In Wash.

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An outdoor goods retailer can keep its wage-related lawsuit against its payroll software vendor in Washington federal court, a judge ruled, determining the company's request to transfer it to California federal court lacks justification. In a lawsuit Recreational Equipment Inc. filed against UKG Inc. over who is liable for a $5 million wage-and-hour settlement, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ruled Thursday that a transfer of venues is "not warranted." He said that REI's arguments in favor of staying in Washington were more compelling than UKG's transfer request. "While UKG contends that the underlying case was based on alleged violations of...

