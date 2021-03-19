Goldman Calls Investors' High Court Pleas 'Guerrilla Warfare'

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- In its last brief before oral arguments, Goldman Sachs told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that investors were resorting to "guerrilla warfare" in their latest plea for the high court not to rescind their class status. The bank and the investor class accusing it of securities fraud are set to go before the justices on March 29 for arguments in a long-awaited high court battle over whether Goldman was able to rebut the so-called presumption of classwide reliance by proving its alleged misstatements about avoiding conflicts of interest were too generic to have been relied upon by the investors....

