Class Attys Shed Credit Agency Founder's Harassment Claims

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a credit reporting company founder's lawsuit that alleged he was harassed as part of underlying litigation over payday lending, ruling that there was no showing that the class action attorneys suing him directed the actions of a purportedly rude process server. The allegations by MicroBilt Corp.'s Philip N. Burgess Jr. and his wife, Michelle, against Consumer Litigation Associates PC, Berger Montague PC and Kelly Guzzo PLC are "conclusory," U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson wrote in her Friday decision. The ruling gives the plaintiffs 30 days to move to amend their claims to cure...

