UK Pension Industry Seeks Clarity On Rollout Of Dashboards

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 1:03 PM GMT) -- A British trade body for the retirement savings industry has said the two-year deadline for rolling out pension dashboards may not be met unless further clarity on the initiative can be provided by the government. The Society for Pension Professionals said that officials need to provide more information on how the dashboards project will work in practice and offer assurance that savings providers won't be held responsible for data breaches. The Pension Schemes Act, passed by Parliament last month, introduced a legal framework for centralized website portals, known as dashboards, that the government hopes will reunite long-term savers with lost retirement pots....

