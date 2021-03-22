SEC Asks $4.5M Judgment Against Ponzi Scheme Ringleader

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked Friday for a final judgment of $4.5 million in disgorgement against the ringleader of a $30 million Ponzi scheme run through diamond merchants and a cryptocurrency venture. The SEC asked for an injunction and a disgorgement order of $4.2 million plus $325,033 in interest against Jose Angel Aman, who pled guilty to criminal charges in 2018 related to the scheme he operated with two others through diamond merchants Natural Diamonds Investment Co. and Eagle Financial Diamond Group Inc and purported cryptocurrency venture Argyle Coin LLC. The SEC said that because the criminal case against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS