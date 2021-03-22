Mogul Let RCS Capital 'Bleed,' Trustee Tells Del. Court

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy trustee for the former RCS Capital Corp. told a Delaware vice chancellor Monday that conflicted interests of a real estate investment trust mogul kept burning through cash to benefit his other businesses while RCS spiraled into a $1.4 billion Chapter 11 in 2016. Hedge fund Luxor Capital Group LP partner Michael Conboy, whose firm now ranks as the largest unsecured creditor of real estate investment trust RCS Capital' estate, made the point during testimony on the first day of a planned 10-day teleconference trial seeking some $865 million in damages from Nicholas S. Schorsch, his associates and affiliated businesses. A recovery...

