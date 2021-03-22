NLRB Appoints New Deputy Associate General Counsel

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr on Monday appointed career official Ruth E. Burdick as deputy associate general counsel of the agency's appellate litigation office. Burdick, who has been serving as acting deputy associate general counsel since 2020, will continue to represent the agency on cases through its Appellate and Supreme Court Litigation Branch, where she has held a variety of positions since she joined the agency over 20 years ago, the NLRB said Monday. "Over the last 20 years, Ms. Burdick has performed exceptionally in all of her previous positions, and I have no doubt that...

