Ex-PNC Bank Worker Cuts Deal In EB-5 Fla. Hotel Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Ex-PNC Bank NA employee Anthony Reitz has agreed to help a group of Chinese investors in the prosecution of EB-5 fraud claims against the builders of a since-shuttered Miami hotel in exchange for the dismissal of all claims against him, according to a settlement agreement filed in Florida federal court Monday. In a joint motion, the investors asked U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles to approve their settlement deal with Reitz, who is accused of helping Palm Beach County-based developer Joseph Walsh Sr. dupe investors into funneling millions of dollars into a failed Greystone development project on Collins Avenue in Miami...

