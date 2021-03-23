Asset Manager Poised To Win $50M Loan Fight

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 1:58 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal in London revoked an extension to provide evidence given to a financier fighting a $50 million loan claim on Tuesday, while saying that the investment fund that brought the case has been free to get a default judgment since September. In its ruling, the Court of Appeal sided with Athena Capital Fund SICAV-FIS SCA, which argued that High Court Judge Richard Jacobs had been misled into granting the extension after a third-party creditor for Crownmark Ltd. said it would pay for some of the defendant's legal costs. In granting the extension for Crownmark to disclose certain documents,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS