Treasury Mulls Mandatory Insurance For UK Tax Advisers

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 2:46 PM GMT) -- The government has said it is considering whether to introduce mandatory professional indemnity insurance for tax consultants, as it plans to weed out what it described as a "minority of incompetent, unprofessional and malicious advisers." HM Treasury said as it launched a consultation on Tuesday that an estimated 72,000 tax advisers work in the U.K. Some 70% of them are members of professional bodies, leaving approximately 21,000 unaffiliated advisers: half of those are unlikely to hold insurance. The ministry said that incompetent or criminal tax advisers could be encouraged to pack up shop if professional indemnity insurance was compulsory. "Market forces may help...

