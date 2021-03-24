Gov't To Weigh Social Impact Of UK Pension Investments

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 1:30 PM GMT) -- The government said on Wednesday that it will scrutinize the way pension schemes in Britain handle social factors as it considers measures to ensure that social matters such as diversity and empowerment of women are properly addressed. The measures are part of a consultation published by the Department for Work and Pensions, which closes in June. The DWP is seeking responses from retirement saving funds and members on social questions such as equality. The department wants to hear how effective current polices are. The consultation will look at how much understanding there is among trustees of retirement plans about social factors....

