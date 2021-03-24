German Authorities Search Homes, Offices In Cum-Ex Probe

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 11:42 AM EDT) -- German authorities searched homes and offices in the states of Hesse and Bavaria as part of a wide-ranging investigation of tax fraud known as cum-ex, prosecutors in Frankfurt said in a news release Wednesday. The searches were carried out Tuesday in Frankfurt, the Frankfurt suburb of Oberursel, the Bavarian town of Kitzingen and a municipality in Hesse called Main-Kinzig-Kreis. Two separate investigations are being carried out that target seven male suspects ages 47 to 67. The prosecutor's office did not name the suspects, in line with its general practice. The searches come as Germany continues its probe into an alleged tax...

