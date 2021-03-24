Panama Canal Contractor Says Experts Vital In $240M Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian contractor hired for a $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal urged a Florida federal court to reject the canal's operator's bid to exclude two international arbitrator ethics experts from a suit seeking to vacate a $240 million arbitral award favoring the operator. The contractor Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, and its shareholders are fighting to vacate the $240 million arbitral award to Autoridad del Canal de Panama, or ACP, alleging undisclosed "inter-relationships" between the arbitrators. The contractor told the court Tuesday the experts it put forth can provide essential insights and context to help...

