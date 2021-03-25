Country Fresh Cleared For $68M Ch. 11 Asset Sale

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Fruit and vegetable seller Country Fresh Holding Co. Inc. received permission from a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday for a pair of asset sales that will bring $68 million in cash into the company's Chapter 11 estate and take care of more than $20 million in trade claims. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved the sales during a virtual hearing in which claimants under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act objected to the transactions over concerns they wouldn't be paid. The transactions resulted from a two-day auction where stalking horse bidder Stellex Capital Management dropped its baseline offer of $55 million for the...

