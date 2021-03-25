Okla. Tribe Beats Enviro Suit Over Casino's 'Sewage Lagoons'

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Thursday tossed for good a lawsuit brought by the Comanche Nation challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior's acquisition of land for a rival Chickasaw Nation casino, finding that the Comanches' environmental claims related to the casino's "sewage lagoons" are speculative. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton noted that the construction of the Chickasaw casino's sewage lagoons, which hold human waste, has already been completed and therefore the Comanches' claims alleging they must comply with federal environmental laws are moot. "In light of that, there is no case or controversy subject to resolution...

