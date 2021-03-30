Del. Justices Uphold B&N Education's Win Over Bay Capital

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court refused Tuesday to revive investment firm Bay Capital's challenge to a Barnes & Noble Education Inc. board election, ruling that the Chancery Court hadn't erred in its fees and cost award after finding that Bay Capital had weaponized a "bold-faced lie" in its suit. The high court's decision was handed down almost exactly a year after the Chancery Court held that Bay Capital Finance LLC had wrongly claimed that the chairman of Barnes & Noble Education failed to use his discretion to allow Bay Capital to put up a four-member slate of director candidates. The investor had failed...

