Predatory 'Tribal' Lender Must Pay Class $50M In RICO Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge approved a $50 million class action settlement against entities related to a financier that issued predatory loans with inflated annual rates of more than 440% and avoided ramifications by partnering with Native American tribes for immunity. The class of borrowers, led by Darlene Gibbs, sued three main entities — TCV V LP, a group of Sequoia Capital companies and National Credit Adjusters LLC — involved in predatory loan structures that violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The model, according to an amended class action complaint in October, is when entities form under tribal law and claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS