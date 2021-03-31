Staffing Co. Defeats Black Gay Worker's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought against a staffing company by a worker who said he was fired because he is Black and gay, saying the worker hadn't discredited the temp agency's claim that he was fired for shoving a co-worker. U.S. District Judge John Kness granted Metro Staffing's bid for summary judgment Monday, ruling that worker Lynnardio Dean hadn't challenged the temp agency's assertions that he was fired for initiating an on-the-job physical altercation with a co-worker. "Dean has presented no evidence to show that his race, sex or sexual orientation played any role in his termination,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS