9th Circ. Revives Suit Against Ford Over Shattering Sunroof

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a suit alleging that panoramic sunroofs in Ford Escape vehicles spontaneously explode, saying there is evidence that Ford Motor Co. was aware of the defect and finding that a factual dispute exists as to whether the defect is material to customers. In an unpublished opinion filed Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that had freed Ford from a proposed class action filed by Jacob and Jessica Beaty, sending it back to the district court. According to the opinion, complaints to both Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the sunroofs dating from...

