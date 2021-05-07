Legal Industry Continues Gradual Recovery, Adds 3,800 Jobs

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The legal industry added 3,800 jobs in April, continuing a mostly consistent recovery in employment 12 months after the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday. The gains came as job growth significantly slowed across the broader economy, with the unemployment rate remaining around 6%. The government reported an increase of 266,000 nonfarm jobs in April, down from about 770,000 that were added in March, according to the latest estimates. For the legal services sector, the employment gains followed what was initially thought to be...

