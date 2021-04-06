Pension Deficit Rises Again For Top UK Companies

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 2:35 PM BST) -- The total deficit for workplace pension schemes linked to the U.K.'s largest companies rose to £80 billion ($111 billion) last month, consultancy Mercer said, but it noted that there are signs of optimism as the national lockdowns begin to lift. The company said that the accounting deficit of defined benefit schemes linked to companies listed on Britain's FTSE 350 exchange rose from £79 billion in February. Pension deficits, defined as a shortfall between how much a retirement scheme is required to pay out and how much cash is available, have been increasing monthly since the start of the pandemic. FTSE 350...

