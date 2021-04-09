Gulf Oil Co. Fights $8M Saudi Aramco Suit Over Ship Impound

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Petroleum company Gulf Petrochem has hit back at an English lawsuit brought by a Saudi Aramco subsidiary demanding almost $8 million to cover the costs of releasing an impounded oil carrier, arguing that it is not legally bound to indemnify the oil giant. Gulf Petrochem, of the United Arab Emirates, said that an indemnity letter relied on by Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE in its court action is not legally binding because the individual who signed it did not have the authority under UAE law to enter into the contract. In a defense filed with the High Court on April 1, Gulf Petrochem denied...

