'Natural' Shampoo Co. JM Brands Hit With False Ad Suit In Pa.

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman has filed a federal false-advertising lawsuit against a Florida-based beauty company, claiming the company branding its products as "natural" is contradicted by synthetic chemicals in their ingredients lists. In the proposed class action filed Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Rachel D. Binakonsky said JM Brands LLC misled consumers by prominently marketing its Purezero products on its packaging and online as "natural," but the average consumer wouldn't realize that the fine-print ingredients list includes many components that are only derived by synthetic means. "Consumers are not experts in the chemical make-up or names of the ingredients disclosed in fine print on...

