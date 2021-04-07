MoFo-Led SoftBank Eyes $2.8B Stake In Robotic Storage Co.

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- SoftBank plans to acquire 40% of AutoStore, a Norwegian robotics company that specializes in storage systems, as part of a $2.8 billion deal announced Wednesday with guidance from Morrison & Foerster LLP. The Japanese holding company plans to buy the minority stake in AutoStore from funds associated with private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners and EQT, according to a press release. The deal is expected to value the Norwegian company at $7.7 billion when it closes, most likely this month. "We view AutoStore as a foundational technology that enables rapid and cost-effective logistics for companies around the globe," SoftBank CEO...

