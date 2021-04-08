IRS LB&I Head Chosen As Enforcement Deputy Commissioner

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service's Large Business and International Division will become the agency's deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, the IRS announced Thursday. Douglas O'Donnell, who had been the LB&I head since 2015, will replace Sunita Lough, who will return to serving as commissioner of the IRS' Tax-Exempt and Government Entities Division, the IRS said in a statement. Nikole Flax will take over for O'Donnell as commissioner of the large business division, according to the agency. The IRS announced several other leadership changes as well. Edward Killen, currently the acting commissioner of the tax-exempt division, will return to serving...

