Calif. Gov. Newsom Reveals $536M Wildfire Prevention Plan

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- After the state's worst wildfire season in modern history, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other lawmakers announced a $536 million proposal on Thursday that aims to bolster wildfire response and prevention efforts in the Golden State. The plan allocates millions to focus on vegetation management on public and private land and also assists property owners with making their homes fire resistant. State lawmakers said that the plan will provide both short- and long-term funding for forest management, in addition to deploying a workforce dedicated to fire resilience. Every dollar spent on wildfire prevention saves the state of California $6 to $7...

