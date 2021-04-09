Wolf Haldenstein Sues NY Landlord For Breach Of Contract

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Class action firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is suing its New York landlord over an alleged breach of contract, claiming that it has failed to make building renovations required under a lease agreement and that the firm has no obligation to pay base rent until those are near completion. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York state court, makes Wolf Haldenstein the latest law firm over the past year to be ensnared in a legal dispute with its landlord, joining firms including Jenner & Block LLP, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP. The Wolf...

