4 Firms Guide Clinical Stage Pharma Cos. In $221M IPOs

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Clinical stage rare-disease biopharmaceutical companies Vectiv and Reneo began trading on the Nasdaq Friday after raising a collective $221 million in initial public offerings guided by four firms, including Cooley and Latham & Watkins. Basel, Switzerland-based VectivBio Holding AG raised $127.5 million in its IPO, while San Diego-headquartered Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. sold nearly $94 million in shares, the businesses said. Vectiv sold 7.5 million shares at $17 each, the midpoint of its $16 to $18 price range, and its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional roughly 1.1 million shares, which could raise another $19.1 million, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS